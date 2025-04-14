Madharasi Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan's movie with director AR Murugadoss set to hit big screens on...

Madharasi starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role is all geared up for its release this year. The makers of the movie have officially announced that the film will be releasing on September 5, 2025.

Sharing the official looks for its release date, the makers penned the post which read, “The date is locked for the ultimate action. The Mad and Massy ride of #Madharasi is coming - from September 5th in theatres worldwide. #Madharasi / #DilMadharasi IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 5th.”

The movie Madharasi’s glimpse was unveiled back in the day. With SK in the lead, the movie is set to have actors Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jamwal, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film also has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks and scores, collaborating with Murugadoss after Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi.

In an earlier Pinkvilla interview, AR Murugadoss had revealed that the film would be a love story with a dark angle. The movie is touted to be an action flick which would be in lines of Ghajini.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie Amaran. The biographical flick based on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan focuses on the army officer’s life and the challenges he faced over his years in service.

With SK in the lead role, the film had Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie, which is expected to be a period drama venture, features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist.

The film is expected to be centered on the anti-Hindi imposition movement, that took place back in the day, with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing supporting roles.

