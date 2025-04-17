POLL: Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi vs Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan; which movie are you watching on Pongal 2026? VOTE

Festival season just got more exciting! Sivakarthikeyan and Thalapathy Vijay are ready to light up Pongal 2026 with Parasakthi and Jana Nayagan. Two big stars, two grand releases—only one winner at the box office. Which film will you be watching? Before you decide, let us know more about the two big releases.

Thalapathy Vijay's alleged final film Jana Nayagan is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026. The political action thriller has already stirred up a wave of emotions among fans. With Vijay stepping away from films to pursue his political career, this movie marks his official exit from cinema. Naturally, expectations are sky-high as fans prepare to watch their beloved star light up the screen one last time.

But the Pongal race isn't going to be easy. Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, is also eyeing a festival release. If all goes as planned, both films will clash at the box office this Pongal. That means double the excitement, double the drama.

Parasakthi is already generating strong buzz. Sivakarthikeyan reportedly plays a student leader in this political drama, which is based on a real incident from 1965. With powerful visuals and an intense storyline, the film has left fans eager for more. The movie also features Ravi Mohan as the villain, alongside Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. Parts of the film were recently shot across scenic locations in Sri Lanka.

As Pongal 2026 inches closer, the buzz around both films continues to build. Vijay’s final bow and Sivakarthikeyan’s fiery transformation are both equally anticipated. Now the question is—whose film will you be lining up for on Day 1?

Cast your vote now and let us know which film you're most excited to watch!

Which movie are you watching on Pongal 2026? Jana Nayagan Parasakthi

