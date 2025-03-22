EXCLUSIVE: AR Murugadoss on Madhrasi with Sivakarthikeyan: 'It is on the lines of Ghajini'

Director AR Murugadoss is preparing for the release of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, on March 30, 2025. Ahead of this, he shared details about the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi.

In an exclusive to Pinkvilla, the director revealed that Madharasi is similar to Ghajini. He explained, "Madharasi is an action film and it is on the lines of Ghajini. It's more of a love story with a dark side, like Ghajini."

Murugadoss also mentioned that Madharasi has 22 days of shooting left, marking the final schedule. Filming is expected to resume in mid-April.

Talking about the movie Madharasi, the upcoming flick’s glimpse was unveiled earlier after being tentatively titled SKxARM for quite some time. With SK in the lead, the movie is set to have actors Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jamwal, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film also has Anirudh Ravichander composing the tracks and scores, collaborating with Murugadoss after Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The movie, which is expected to be a period drama venture, features Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist.

The film is expected to be centered on the anti-Hindi imposition movement, that took place back in the day, with Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing supporting roles.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss’ movie Sikandar is said to be a Hindi-language action thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. With Salman Khan in the title role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and many more in key roles.

The film’s musical tracks are composed by Pritam, with the background scores crafted by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie’s cinematography is handled by Tirru, while editing is done by Vivek Harshan. Sikandar is also said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India.