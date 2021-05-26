Major The Film: Worldwide release date of Adivi Sesh and Mahesh Babu's film postponed

Major The Film is based on the courageous life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who rescued hostages in the Mumbai 26/11 terrorist attack.

Adivi Sesh's Pan-India film Major was scheduled to release on July 2. However, the makers have decided to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adivi Sesh and the makers of Major The Film released a statement about the same. "Our film Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date," read the statement.

"It further read, "we will announce the new release date once things are back to normal. Times are tough but so are we." Major The Film is based on the courageous life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who rescued hostages from the clutches of terrorists in the Mumbai 26/11 attack. He lost his life while trying to save the citizens. The Pan India film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and it stars Sobitha Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Sharing the statement on social media, Adivi wrote, "ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind IN THEATERS. Will let you know the date!"

Major has been making enough noise and has created interest among the audience. Major is produced by superstar Mahesh Babu’s G Mahesh Babu Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures and A+S Movies.

