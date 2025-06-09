Mahesh Babu wears expensive Rs 1,37,000 sweatshirt to Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding reception

Mahesh Babu has been busy on his work front with SS Rajamouli’s massive project in the making, SSMB29. And recently, he joined his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, to attend the newlywed Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s reception.

Interestingly, the Kurchi Madathapetti star ditched an ethnic look and shone in his best when wearing casuals. However, it is the price of his outfit that has now stirred headlines.

Mahesh Babu wears a sweatshirt worth lakhs at Akhil Akkineni’s reception?

Turning up in his signature style, Mahesh Babu wore a sap green sweatshirt with some floral print on the front. He paired it with classic black trousers. The actor flaunted his slightly trimmed but rugged hairdo and beard.

According to 123 Telugu, Mahesh’s sweatshirt is priced at Rs 1.37 lakhs and is from the brand Hermes. Surely the understated OOTD of the actor is certainly overruled by his unique pick for the day.

Akhil Akkineni’s star-studded wedding reception

Speaking about the grand and star-studded wedding reception of newlyweds Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, it was attended by the A-listers from across the Telugu film fraternity.

Besides Mahesh Babu and his family, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Surya, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nani, Yash, Radhika Pandit, and many others were part of the celebrations.

Mahesh Babu starts a new schedule for SSMB29 in Hyderabad

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, his project SSMB29 has been shot extensively across a number of places in India. However, according to sources, the makers will begin a new schedule for the film from June 9, which will only take place in Hyderabad.

More details about SSMB29

Well, SSMB29 also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Fans have been quite excited about the newest details about the film, while the makers have tried to keep everything under wraps as much as possible.

While some previous reports suggested that Bollywood actor Nana Patekar stepped out of the project after being offered a key role and high pay, another new report by MoneyControl has now claimed that Shaitaan actor R Madhavan is the new entrant to the film. However, all of these remain unconfirmed reports at the moment.

