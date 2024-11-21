Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at the age of 60 due to lung-related ailments

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Malayalam actor Meghanathan has passed away today, November 21. He was 60. According to a Mathrubhumi report, he succumbed to the complications of a lung-related illness. The actor was undergoing his treatment in Kozhikode when he breathed his last at a private hospital.

Meghanathan is now survived by his wife Susmitha and a daughter named Parvathi. The actor's last rites will take place at his home in Shoranur, Kerala.

Soon after he passed away, netizens took to their social media handles to express their grief. An X user wrote, "Popular Malayalam character actor #Meghanathan(60), who became popular in negative roles, passed away in a Kozhikode hospital! RIP."

Meghanathan is the third child of renowned Malayalam star Balan K Nair and his wife Sarada Nair. He was born in Trivandrum, Kerala. He has two brothers named Anil and Ajayakumar, along with two sisters, Latha and Sujatha. Meghanathan studied at the Asan Memorial Association in Chennai and earned a Diploma in Automobile Engineering from Coimbatore.

Despite pursuing an engineering degree, he followed his father's footsteps and entered the Malayalam film industry. To date, Meghanathan has been a part of around 50 films.

He made his acting debut in 1983 with the Malayalam film Ashthram. The movie featured Mohanlal and Mammootty as the main lead. Directed by PN Menon, the film also starred Shalini Ajith in a prominent role.

Some of Meghanathan's best films include Panchagni, Bhoomi Geetham, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Checkan, Chandranudikkunna Dikkil, and Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum.

In recent times, some of his best movies are Kooman, Johny Johny Yes Appa, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Picket 43, Kanichukulangarayil CBI, Yes Your Honour, 1971: Beyond Borders, Sunday Holiday, Mr. & Ms. Rowdy and more.

