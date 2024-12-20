Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra shares first post days after private video leak controversy

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Malayalam actress Pragya Nagra grabbed attention some days back when some unverified private videos of her got leaked on social media. These created a controversy in no time and the diva was quick enough to take a stand and call out the malicious use of AI to malign her reputation.

And now, days later, the actress shared her first social media post. Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped a few bunch of pictures of herself, clad in a white outfit.

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, some days back, she also dropped another post about her work front. Pragya shared the poster of her film Laggam, which made its release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at the post here:

Well, right after her leaked video controversy, the actress was shocked and in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, talked about the same. Moreover, she urged the audience to not pay any heed to the glimpses, which were purely a result of maliciously using technology.

She had penned, “Still in denial, and still hoping that it’s just a bad dream that I will wake up from. Technology was meant to help us and not make our lives miserable. Can just pity the evil minds who misuse it to create such AI content and the people who help spread it!”

For the unversed, Pragya hails from a Punjabi family in Haryana and has established herself as a popular name in South cinema. Over the years, she has worked considerably in Malayalam and Tamil film industry.

She had been pursuing an engineering course in Delhi during which she developed an interest in modelling and began her career with several advertisement commercials.

Pragya was also a part of the NCC and even aspired to join the armed forces of the country at some point in her life.

The diva has quite a few films in her career so far, including Varalaru Mukkiyam, N4, Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna and more.

