South actress Pragya Nagra’s alleged private videos get leaked online; Report

South actress Pragya Nagra has recently landed in a controversy after unverified private videos allegedly leaked online. According to a report by Odisha TV and the buzz circulating on the internet, the actress’s intimate videos have seemingly gone viral.

As these videos have reached the public, it remains unclear whether the person appearing in them is actually the actress. Furthermore, the authenticity of the videos cannot be verified. The actress has yet to respond to the matter.

For those unaware, Pragya Nagra is an actress who predominantly works in South Indian cinema. She comes from a Punjabi family in Haryana and began her acting career with roles in Tamil films.

The actress who completed her education in Delhi jumped into the world of modelling and later moved to Chennai to focus more on her career. In 2022, Pragya made her debut in the movie Varalaru Mukkiyam, playing a Malayalee girl opposite Jiiva.

Despite the movie gaining negative reviews and reactions, she was later roped in to play roles in Malayalam and Telugu movies as well. The actress had played the lead role in the 2023 comedy-drama film in Malayalam called Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna, starring alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese.

Her debut venture in Malayalam cinema had received mixed reviews but was termed as a commercial success in theaters. Moving ahead, soon the actress also marked her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie, Laggam.

The film starring Sai Ronak in the lead role was an emotional drama flick directed by Ramesh Cheppala. The film focuses on the traditional values of the Telangana marriage culture and the emotional journey the characters have to go through while dealing with the same.

Besides Sai and Pragya playing the lead roles, the film also had actors Rajendra Prasad, Rohini, Vadlamani Srinivas, Raghu Babu, LB Sriram, Saptagiri, and many more in key parts as well.

Throughout her career, the actress has made a notable mark by taking on a variety of roles in different South language films. Now, it is to be seen whether the leaked visuals are of the actress herself or not.

