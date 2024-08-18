Vetrimaaran shares insights on what he thinks about Dhanush’ direction in Raayan; Spills the beans on Vada Chennai 2

Director Vetrimaaran was recently caught in a conversation where he talked about how Dhanush is becoming a prominent director with films like Raayan. In an interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai, the Asuran helmer said, “It’s a natural progression I think because he has grown up around directors.”

“His father is a director, his brother is a director and he also has the acumen to learn fast. So, I think it is very natural of him to become a director,” he added. Moreover, the director also said that Vada Chennai 2 will come soon and Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal is also happening, which is likely to be his next.

Furthermore, the director progressed and talked about his films and how he makes them. Vetrimaaran said that he doesn’t believe movies need to be made based on how many language barriers it crosses. He just wants to make films about his stories and the world he comes from.

Raayan, starring Dhanush in the lead role, marked the actor’s second directorial venture after Pa Pandi. The film is a tale of a street food hotel owner in North Chennai called Kathavaraayan aka Raayan.

Leading a life with his siblings, Raayan and his family get caught in the crossfire of a conflict between two feuding gangs that threaten his loved ones. This leads to him being determined to safeguard them, willing to go to great lengths for justice.

The movie stars Dhanush as the title character with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film received mixed reviews from critics who loved the majority of its factors but criticized the latter half and narration. However, the movie was also a massive success in theaters and was a high-grosser. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 23, 2024.

Dhanush is now filming for his next movie Kubera alongside actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has already intrigued many people with its character glimpses.

