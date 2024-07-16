Manorathangal trailer launch incident: Ramesh Narayan APOLOGIZES for insulting Asif Ali; says ‘never intended…’

Ramesh Narayan has been the talk of the town after a video of the music composer refusing an award from Asif Ali went viral on social media. The incident took place during the trailer launch of the highly anticipated Malayalam anthology series Manorathangal.

As the video of the music composer refusing the award from Asif Ali, and inviting director Jayaraj to present him the award went viral, Ramesh Narayan began receiving severe criticism on social media by netizens, who even termed the act insulting. In the latest update, the music composer has clarified his stance at a press meet, where he apologized, and reiterated that he never intended to insult anyone.

Ramesh Narayan apologizes for incident at Manorathangal trailer launch

Talking to the media on July 16th, Ramesh Narayan said that he never intended to insult anyone, let alone Asif Ali. He mentioned that the actor is one of his favorites of the generation, and apologized if it felt that he was insulting. He further mentioned that he felt insulted when all other music composers were invited and he was excluded. Ramesh Narayan said:

“Asif Ali is one of my favorite actors in this generation. Actors like Fahadh (Faasil) and Asif Ali are the future of our cinema. I never complained to Aswathi, but I did tell her that I felt hurt when my name was excluded. Every other composer and other crew members were invited, but not me.”

He further clarified that the memento was of secondary importance to him, and that his intention was always to pay homage to MT Vasudevan Nair, who has played a vital role in the early stages of his career. He mentioned that not only has the composer influenced him, but has also supported him right from 1996. Talking about the incident with Asif Ali, the music composer said:

“I apologize if it felt like I was insulting Asif Ali. But, I never removed Asif Ali’s hand, or anything on purpose. I just wanted Jayaraj (director) to be there as well. However, if there is an impression that I removed Asif Ali’s hand on purpose, I’m so sorry. That’s all I have to say. I never intend to insult or sadden anyone.”

Ramesh Narayan further said that he did not know that it was Asif Ali who would be giving him the memento. He mentioned that he could not even hear the announcement due to the bad acoustics. He added that the actor backed off immediately after giving him the memento off-stage.

Talking about asking Jayaraj to give him the award, Ramesh Narayan said that the filmmaker is one of his most beloved people. Furthermore, it was the director who offered the role of music composer to Ramesh Narayan. He mentioned that he just wanted Jayaraj to be present as he received the memento.

More about Manorathangal

Manorathangal is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam anthology series based on the works of Jnanpith Laureate MT Vasudevan Nair. The series features some of the most prominent names in the Malayalam film industry, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali, Siddique and many more in crucial roles.

The anthology series has been penned by the legendary writer, while eight extremely talented filmmakers including Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Mahesh Narayanan and many more have come together to direct the project. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan unveiled the trailer on July 15th, on the 91st birthday of the legendary writer.

