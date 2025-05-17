Maranamass Ending Explained: How did Basil Joseph’s black comedy film conclude after chaotic events?

Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, had hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The black comedy spoof film is now available for streaming on SonyLIV a month after its theatrical release.

The story of the Basil Joseph starrer starts off with the state of Kerala being under the fear of a serial murderer known as the Banana Killer. The man is known to vanquish old men and stuff a banana inside their mouth after killing them.

Amid fear, police officers suspect that the killer is a young man called Luke PP. The man is infamous in his area due to his troublesome nature, even going as far as trying to sell the local police station online.

Amidst these happenings, his girlfriend Jessy dumps him. On the other hand, it is revealed that SK, a government employee, is the actual Banana Killer who is eyeing his final target, Keshava Kuruppu, a perverted old man.

In a twist of various chaotic events, Kuruppu and SK inadvertently come together and board a bus. In the same bus, Jessy also walks in with two more characters - Jikku, the bus driver and Aruvi, a conductor.

As the film moves ahead, Kuruppu misbehaves with Jessy, prompting her to use pepper spray on him, and the old man dies. Now, SK, who lost his chance at killing his prey, offers to help dispose of the body.

However, things turn sour when Luke intercepts the bus to confront Jessy and finds himself in the middle of the whole conundrum. Suspicious of SK, Luke agrees to help Jessy out and offers to dispose of the body inside a diver's (Tovino Thomas) grave, whose funeral happened on that day.

Spoiler Alert: Here’s how Maranamass ends

Maranamass continues the tale of finding a way to dispose of the body, only to soon realize SK is the actual killer. However, with the body getting out of their hands, Luke comes to his senses after getting high and accidentally puts his jacket on the dead.

While everything seems to go out of their hands, the townsfolk coincidentally find out SK is the Banana Killer. Later on, it is revealed that he had killed the old men who were once friends with his father.

Once, when they were living together, the victims had placed rat poison in the banana where they stayed. Unaware of the poison, SK’s dad ate it and died. Later on, his mother committed suicide, leading SK to seek revenge.

