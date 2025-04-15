Is Basil Joseph’s Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey being remade in Hindi by Aamir Khan? Co-actor reveals

Basil Joseph starrer Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was a massive hit when it was released in 2022 with speculations about the film getting a remake. Now, actor Azees Nedumangad has revealed why the Hindi version of the 2022 hit did not go through despite Aamir Khan wanting to do it.

In a report by OTTPlay, Azees said, “They held discussions on who would play what and decided to let the actress who played the mother in Malayalam reprise her role in the Hindi remake as well.”

The actor further revealed that they even went on to consider doing the same with the rest of the cast too. However, due to the inability to find suitable actors for the various characters, Aamir Khan dropped the film.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a black comedy satirical film directed by Vipin Das. The movie focuses on the life of Jayabharathi alias Jaya, a middle-class woman who is forced to endure life with her own parents limiting her every decision in the name of protecting her.

With her share of troubling mishaps and inability to continue her studies, Jaya is forced to marry Rajesh, a poultry farm owner. With Rajesh being short-tempered, he strikes Jaya on any given chance making her life miserable than before.

However, in a heated moment, Jaya finally fights back after learning karate. The rest of the film focuses on what happens to Jaya and her marriage.

The film directed by Vipin Das features Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the leading roles. Apart from them, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Manju Pillai, and many more.

Coming to Basil Joseph’s work front, the actor was recently seen hitting the big screens with the film Maranamass. The black comedy flick was written and directed by Sivaprasad in his directorial debut and was bankrolled by Tovino Thomas.

The film also had actors like Anishma Anilkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Babu Antony, and many more in pivotal characters. The movie which was released on April 10, 2025, has been gaining positive reviews.

Next, the actor is set to appear in the film Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan in leading roles.

