7 Telugu movies releasing during Dussehra 2024: Vettaiyan, Maa Nanna Superhero to Jigra

With Dussehra just around the corner, cine-goers can look forward to some exciting lineup of movies hitting the big screens. From Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan to Alia Bhatt's Jigra, audiences will be treated to several great films in the coming week. So, if you are eager to watch them in theaters, then we have got you covered. Here is a list of upcoming Telugu movies set to release during the festive occasion.

Vettaiyan: The Hunter

Vettaiyan: The Hunter, starring Rajinikanth as the main lead, is an upcoming action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie will be released on October 10 in multiple languages, including Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Thalaivar, Vettaiyan will also feature actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, amongst others.

Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru

Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru is an upcoming Telugu-language film set to release on October 10, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. In the Telugu region, this movie will clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. Directed by Satish Vegesna, it promises to be a unique family entertainer.

Jigra

Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is an upcoming Hindi-language film that will also get a Telugu release. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will release on October 11. The story of Jigra revolves around the life of Satya, who embarks on a mission to rescue her brother from jail. She further hatches a plan which allegedly involves a prison break. To know more, do watch this film in theaters.

Advertisement

Viswam

Viswam is an upcoming action-adventure movie, directed by Srinu Vaitla. This marks the filmmaker's first collaboration with actor Gopichand. Set to release on October 11, the film is anticipated to be a blend of action and comedy. While details about Viswam are still under wraps, the movie will feature Kavya Thapar as the female lead. If you are a fan of Gopichand's movies, then do give it a try in theaters this Dussehra.

Maa Nanna Superhero

Maa Nanna Superhero is an upcoming entertainer starring Sudheer Babu as the main lead. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film revolves around the life of a man who struggles with complex relationships with two father figures in his life. If you are an ardent fan of light-hearted movies, then you must watch Maa Nanna Superhero in theaters on October 11.

Martin

Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja, will clash with several other releases in theaters on October 11. Directed by AP Arjun, this movie is touted to be an action thriller. The story of the film revolves around the life of Martin, who embarks on a journey to confront the evil forces threatening the nation. Apart from Dhruva Sarja, the star cast of the film also includes Anveshi Jain.

Advertisement

Janaka Aithe Ganaka

Janaka Aithe Ganaka, starring Suhas and Sangeerthana, will be released in theaters on October 12. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bandla, the film will showcase the challenges faced by a middle-class family. Due to its relatable plot, the movie is generating immense buzz on social media. Going by the trailer, Janaka Aithe Ganaka is expected to be a laugh riot.

Which one of these Telugu films are you going to watch in theaters this Dussehra? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Top 7 upcoming Tamil movies in 2024: Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Suriya starrer Kanguva and more