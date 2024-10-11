Viswam Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Gopichand starrer action flick

Gopichand’s film Viswam has been released in theaters today, October 11. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film is receiving positive to mixed reviews from netizens on social media. So, if you are planning to watch this action flick with your family in theaters, then check out these Viswam twitter review to have a better idea of whether to book your tickets or not.

A social media user called Viswam a decent entertainer and wrote, "Good 1st half with the same typical formula of old movies. This format is very much familiar to TFI and this has been used by #SreenuVaitla again. And this time he aims for comedy and gets it in majority places. After 1st half, some comedy scenes came out really well. Later the film into serious mood and lengthy Climax and routine scenes here and there."

Another user loved the comic factor of Viswam and shared, "Just watched #Viswam movie and couldn't stop laughing throughout the movie. I fully enjoyed it from start to finish! Such an action entertaining and superb film!"

A netizen shared a mixed review of the film that read, "Routine & outdated story, Okayish comedy. Pre interval lo vochey emotional scene bavundhi. Fights r okayish. Gopichand comedy timing & screen presence was good."

Netizens have been loving the comedy element of the Gopichand starrer. A person posted, "Just done with the movie , a very very decent entertainer... definitely a much better outing from #SreenuVaitla this time ..comedy works well ..runtime is crisp no unnecessary lags ..climax seems a bit hurried but very decent entertainer easily 3/5. #Viswam."

Viswam is directed by Sreenu and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad through People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi's Chitralayam Studios. The film's cinematographer is KV Guhan, and Chaitan Bharadwaj composes the soundtrack. Sreenu's previous collaborator, Gopi Mohan, wrote the screenplay.

