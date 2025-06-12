Maryade Prashne OTT Release: When and where to watch Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Raoh’s Kannada revenge drama

Kannada revenge drama Maryade Prashne was engulfed in a tell-tale narrative that left audiences intrigued until the very end. Released in November 2024, it earned critical appreciation from critics and a positive response from audiences. The movie is all set to make its OTT release now.

When and where to watch Maryade Prashne

Maryade Prashne will begin streaming on Sun NXT from June 13 onwards. The steaming giant made the official announcement for the same with a post on their X handle.

Dropping a poster of the movie, they wrote “The verdict is out… What begins as a question of dignity unravels into a deeper fight for truth. #MaryadePrashne — streaming from 13th June 2025 only on SunNXT.”

Official trailer and plot of Maryade Prashne

The plot of Maryade Prashne follows the lives of three friends, Suri, Manja, and Sathish, who hail from Chamrajpete in Bengaluru. Going on with their mundane lives as usual, the three friends end up attending a birthday party together, which proves to be life-changing for them.

They face a tragic incident during the birthday celebrations, which shakes them to the core. Moreover, it ends up adding more burden to their already complex lives, leaving them questioning whether tragedy compromises even the bare minimum of respect.

The movie highlights stark diversity between the haves and have-nots in society, leaving the audience with a poignant thought until the very end.

Cast and crew of Maryade Prashne

Maryade Prashne stars Rakesh Adiga, Sunil Raoh, Poornachandra Mysore, Teju Belawadi, Prabhu Mundkur, Shine Shetty, and more.

It is both written and directed by debutant Nagaraj Somayaji, based on a story by RJ Pradeepa. Arjun Ramu has composed the music while the film is bankrolled under Lilac Entertainments.

