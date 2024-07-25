Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi can’t take eyes off each other in new romantic photo

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej, one of the most adored couples are soaking in the bliss of their newly-married life. The duo got hitched back on November 1, 2023. Amid their hectic work schedules, the duo manage to spend quality time with one another and share glimpses of the same on their social media handles.

Recently, Lavanya shared another candid moment with Varun on her social media handle, that speaks nothing more than love.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej look lost in each other’s eyes

Lavanya Tripathi took to her Instagram stories and shared a love-filled picture with her husband, Varun Tej. The couple seemed relaxed as they spent some quality time with one another in the evening. Their mushy moment spoke volumes about romance, since the two of them appeared to be lost in one another’s eyes.

While Lavanya wore a dusty pink t-shirt with denim, Varun on the other hand flaunted his new hairstyle clad in casual attire.

Lavanya and Varun’s recent London vacation

Earlier this month, lovebirds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi jetted off to London as a quick escape from their hectic schedules. Known for their active presence on their respective social media handles, the actors kept updating their fans about many unseen moments from their personal trip by sharing candid pictures from the same.

Lavanya Tripathi missed Pawan Kalyan’s oath-taking ceremony due to her fractured leg

Back in June 2024, Lavanya Tripathi ended up missing attending the grand oath-taking ceremony of Pawan Kalyan after his win at the Lok Sabha elections. Being a part of the Mega family, it was her fractured leg which kept the actress away from such a momentous occasion. Well, various reports suggested that the Maayavan actress missed a step on the stairs, causing not just a twist in her ankle, but in fact a hairline fracture as well.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej’s work front

Coming to their professional front, both Lavanya and Varun have an exciting line-up of films in their bucket. Talking about the actress, she would be next seen in the film Thanal, co-starring Atharva Murali. She was last seen in the much-loved web-series, Miss Perfect.

On the other hand, Varun Tej recently enthralled everyone with his performance in the film Operation Valentine, that featured Bollywood actress and former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. He would next become a part of a film called Matka.

