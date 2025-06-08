Mom-to-be Lavanya Tripathi hides baby bump in oversized sweatshirt as she jets off with hubby Varun Konidela

Varun Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi elated their massive fan base after announcing their first pregnancy on May 6. The couple who tied the knot in 2023 have now made a special appearance together, for the first time after announcing the happy news. The duo was spotted at the airport.

Lavanya Tripathi hides baby bump in oversized sweatshirt

In the video, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej Konidela can be seen walking side by side at the Hyderabad airport. The mom-to-be chose a comfortable outfit for her travels and wore an oversized pink sweatshirt paired with white trousers.

She wore sunglasses and carried a backpack, while her pregnancy glow was completely unmissable. With her choice of relaxed fit for the airport, the diva managed to hide her growing baby bump.

On the other hand, Varun was seen sporting a color-blocked shirt with denims. He flaunted a rugged hairdo, wore sunglasses, and carried a neck pillow.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s pregnancy announcement

Back on May 6, the couple took to their Instagram handles and dropped a collaborative post. It featured a picture of a small pair of baby shoes, while the soon-to-be parents had their hands joined, with one of them placing their fingers inside.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon.”

Varun Tej pampered pregnant wife Lavanya with homemade pizza

Just some days back, the Operation Valentine actor was seen making some homemade pizza for his pregnant wife, Lavanya. The actress had shared a clip from a wholesome moment of the duo.

The actress penned a special caption along with it and wrote, “Crust me, he’s a keeper.”

