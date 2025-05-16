Varun Tej Konidela pampers mom-to-be wife Lavanya Tripathi with a homemade pizza; WATCH

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child together after their recent pregnancy announcement. Now, in a video, the actor was seen pampering his mom-to-be wife with a homemade pizza made by himself.

In a video shared by Lavanya, the actress penned, “Crust me, he’s a keeper,” as her husband was focused on treating her.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

The popular Telugu celebrity couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, had tied the wedding knot back in November 2023. More than a year after their marriage, the actors are finally expecting a baby, making an addition to the Konidela family.

The official announcement of their pregnancy was made by Varun and Lavanya through their social media handle, with their intertwined hands and a pair of baby shoes.

See their announcement:

Following their announcement, several celebrities from Telugu cinema, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, and more, congratulated the soon-to-be parents.

Coming to Varun Tej Konidela’s work front, the actor was last seen in the period action thriller Matka. The movie, written and directed by Karuna Kumar, featured a tale that took place between 1634 and 1888 in Visakhapatnam, based upon real-life incidents.

The film follows the life of Vasu, a man who is lured into the Matka gambling business and gets into the complex world of crime. Despite his rise in life, he is later crossed by his close personnel, with the rest of the movie focusing on how he manages to overcome them.

Advertisement

Apart from Varun Tej, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and many more in key roles. The movie had met with negative reviews upon release and had underperformed at the box office.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in the web series Mrs Perfect and is expected to appear in films like Sathi Leelavathi and Thanal.

ALSO READ: AK64: Ajith Kumar CONFIRMS his next movie will begin in November 2025