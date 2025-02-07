Naga Chaitanya REACTS to fan criticism on his acting skills; ‘It is something that you keep…’

Naga Chaitanya is currently basking in the success of his latest release Thandel. The Chandoo Mondeti-directed survival drama has finally hit the theaters today and based on the FDFS (First Day, First Show) response from audiences, it has hit all the right spots in the hearts of the fans.

Recently, in a video shared by the makers of Thandel, Naga Chaitanya was relayed some fan questions by his co-star from the film, Sai Pallavi. One of them bluntly criticized Chay’s performance on-screen and openly asked when the actor would “learn to act”.

Quite surprisingly, Naga Chaitanya very skilfully responded to this criticizing comment without getting offended. He explained how as per his own understanding, acting is a craft which requires continuous learning and he too has never stopped getting to know newer things.

In his words, “Honestly, acting is a continuous process. It is something that you keep learning over time, and I don’t think one can hit a full stop in it. If you stop growing as an actor, there won’t be any future. I still haven’t learned, but I continue to learn every single day.”

In one of his other interviews recently with Galatta, Naga Chaitanya ended up expressing how he is still not satisfied with his success.

The actor highlighted that although he has starred in several films and been in the industry for some considerable years, he has not achieved the breakthrough in the correct measure.

He said, “I’m still not one hundred percent satisfied. I think there’s so much more to do. I’m still waiting for that one release, which sort of gives me that satisfaction, but that doesn’t mean I will stop. I want to still stay hungry; I want to keep growing.”