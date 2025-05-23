Narivetta Twitter Review: Read these 11 tweets before watching Tovino Thomas' Malayalam action thriller in theaters

Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta is a Malayalam action thriller that released in theaters today, May 23. Inspired by real-life events, the movie is drawing large crowds to cinemas. Theaters have been jam-packed since morning, with audiences eagerly anticipating the film. If you're also planning to watch Narivetta, check out these Twitter reviews first before booking your tickets.

Advertisement

Netizens review Narivetta

Audiences who watched Narivetta on day one have shared a mix of reactions. Most agree that the first half is a bit slow and leans more towards drama. However, this slower pace builds up to a much stronger and emotional second half. The film avoids unnecessary cinematic exaggeration and director Anuraj Manohar is being praised for keeping the storytelling grounded.

Tovino Thomas’ performance has impressed many. Viewers feel he delivered one of his most intense roles. His screen presence kept the film engaging, especially during key emotional scenes. Suraj and Cheran also gave notable performances that added strength to the narrative.

The technical side of the film has been appreciated. Jakes Bejoy’s background score stood out and helped increase the tension and emotion throughout. The investigation scenes in the second half have been marked as a highlight.

Though the storyline feels familiar, the film’s emotional depth and solid execution have worked in its favor. Some viewers felt the first half lacked engagement, but the second half more than made up for it. Overall, Narivetta has been received as a strong emotional thriller that is worth watching.

Advertisement

"#TovinoThomas nails it in #Narivetta! This intense, emotional drama with a Naxal backdrop hooks you from start to finish. Killer performances, a gripping story, and Jakes Bejoy’s banging music make it a must-watch! Another quality character from Tovino," read a review on X.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Narivetta stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Priyamvada Krishnan. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film is written by Abin Joseph. Set in a tribal village, it follows locals fighting to protect their land from powerful forces. Jakes Bejoy scores the music, with cinematography by Vijay and editing by Shameer Muhammed.