Neninthe re-release: Ravi Teja’s film to make a grand return to theaters on his birthday; details inside

Neninthe, starring Ravi Teja and Siya Gautam, was originally released in 2008. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film performed well in theaters and received several accolades. Now, nearly 17 years later, the makers have announced that the Ravi Teja starrer will be re-released on the occasion of his birthday, January 26.

Making the announcement, they wrote, "Neninthe. Re Release on Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Birthday." Meanwhile, the booking of the movie is currently open. Those who want to watch the movie can book their tickets for Neninthe right away.

The story of Neninthe revolves around Ravikumar, who works as an assistant director in the Telugu film industry. During a shoot he meets Sandhya, a group dancer. Sandhya's sister Surekha marries Rambabu who mistreats her to take advantage of Sandhya. Ravi shares a story with producer Shankar but he is not ready to take a risk with a newcomer.

After Ravi's requests, Mallik agrees to a trial shoot with Sandhya and their friends. Director V. V. Vinayak, impressed by Sandhya’s acting, offers her a role in his film.

The shooting begins with Mallik and Sandhya in lead roles. Problems arise when item dancer Mumaith, who had an affair with Mallik, attempts suicide and gets assaulted. Financial troubles also hit the project. What happens next? For that you'll have to watch the movie.

The film Neninthe features Ravi Teja in the lead role as Ravikumar. Siya Gautam plays Sandhya and Supreeth takes on the role of Yadhu. Subbaraju appears as Mallik and Brahmanandam adds humor to the film as Idly Vishwanatham. Sayaji Shinde plays Shankar, a cautious film producer, while M. S. Narayana portrays the co-director assisting Ravi. Rama Prabha appears as Rajyam, Ravi’s supportive mother. Mumaith Khan plays herself in the film, and Kovai Sarala appears as Urmila.

