Newly-engaged Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala clicked at Hyderabad airport; Preparations for wedding going in full swing? WATCH

Newly engaged couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were recently spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport. The couple looked adorable in color-coordinated outfits in their first public appearance together after their private engagement ceremony. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita made their relationship official by exchanging rings on August 8 in presence of their family members.

At the airport, the Thandel actor was spotted interacting with his fans. He even clicked selfies with them in all smiles. Naga Chaitanya exuded charm during his airport arrival while Sobhita was spotted with her close friends. The Made In Haven star did not interact with the paps as she was seemingly busy making phone calls.

Check out the video below:

Earlier today, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting a no-makeup look. The actress wore an oversized shirt teamed with white-legged white pants. The actress flew from Mumbai alone and met with her fiance Naga Chaitanya in Hyderabad.

Check out her video below:

Ever since Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala, there have been various speculations around their wedding plans. During a recent event, the Thandel actor opened up about his marriage plans with the media and shared that he is enjoying this new phase of life.

Talking about her marriage plans with Sobhita, the actor said, "Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be."

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna also opened up about his son's marriage plans during an interview. He explained that the engagement was rushed due to the auspicious date. However, with the wedding, they do not want to rush into anything. Nagarjuna said, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after they were spotted on a few trips together. Nevertheless, fans are excited to get more details about the couple's wedding.

