Ouseppinte Osiyathu OTT Release: When and where to watch Vijayaraghavan’s Malayalam drama about complex family dynamics online

Malayalam drama Ouseppinte Osiyathu opened to mixed responses at the box office upon its theatrical release in March 2025. While the storyline appeared average to few, the performances and the screenplay took the movie forward. And now, the film is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Ouseppinte Osiyathu is now set to stream on the OTT platform SimplySouth. However, it would only be available to audiences beyond India from May 9 onwards.

Sharing a poster of the film, the streaming giant officially announced on X, “#OuseppinteOsiyathu, streaming on Simply South from May 9 worldwide, excluding India.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Ouseppinte Osiyathu

The storyline discusses the complexities and tense relations between a father and his sons. While everything goes on smoothly, an unexpected event triggers debates and revolts within a family.

As the film progresses, audiences realise that disruption within family dynamics stems from wealth and it impacts adversely on their relationship.

The intense narrative takes a final streak when an intruder unfurls traumatic events that add a depth of emotions and sentiments to the gripping storyline.

Cast and crew of Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Ouseppinte Osiyathu stars Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Hemanth Menon, Lenaa, Anjali Krishna, Kani Kusruti, Zarin Shahib and others.

It is written by Fazal Haasan and is directed by debutant R. J. Sarath Chandran. The film is produced by Maygoor Films while its music is composed by Sumesh Parameswar.

