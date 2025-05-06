Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala The Bhootnii Box Office Raid 2 Box Office met gala 2025 Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi announce first pregnancy: Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others congratulate

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. Celebs pour in hearty wishes as the couple makes a formal announcement.

By Srijony Das
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  12:38 PM IST |  13K
Varun Tej Konidela and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Yes, the duo has announced their first pregnancy after 2 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped a cutesy post featuring their hands along with a little pair of shoes. They captioned it as “Life’s most beautiful role yet—coming soon.”

Check out the post here:


Soon enough, the comment section of their pregnancy announcement was flooded with tons of well-wishes and congratulatory messages from their friends, extended family members and colleagues.

Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Dimple Hayathi, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped loved-up comments to wish the couple on their new beginnings.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, also extended warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents Varun and Lavanya.

Have a look at the comments here:

For the untold, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot back in November 2023. The couple chose a destination wedding in Tuscany, surrounded by lush highlands and a lavish ambience. 

The presence of the Mega family at their happy celebrations had grabbed attention. Their wedding was a traditional one, and pictures from the same looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Check out their wedding photos here:


Congratulations, Varun and Lavanya, on the new beginnings!

