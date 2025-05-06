Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi announce first pregnancy: Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others congratulate

Varun Tej Konidela and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Yes, the duo has announced their first pregnancy after 2 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped a cutesy post featuring their hands along with a little pair of shoes. They captioned it as “Life’s most beautiful role yet—coming soon.”

Soon enough, the comment section of their pregnancy announcement was flooded with tons of well-wishes and congratulatory messages from their friends, extended family members and colleagues.

Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Dimple Hayathi, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped loved-up comments to wish the couple on their new beginnings.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, also extended warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents Varun and Lavanya.

For the untold, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot back in November 2023. The couple chose a destination wedding in Tuscany, surrounded by lush highlands and a lavish ambience.

The presence of the Mega family at their happy celebrations had grabbed attention. Their wedding was a traditional one, and pictures from the same looked straight out of a fairy tale.

Congratulations, Varun and Lavanya, on the new beginnings!

