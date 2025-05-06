Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi announce first pregnancy: Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and others congratulate
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are expecting their first child. Celebs pour in hearty wishes as the couple makes a formal announcement.
Varun Tej Konidela and his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to embrace the next chapter of their lives. Yes, the duo has announced their first pregnancy after 2 years of marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the couple dropped a cutesy post featuring their hands along with a little pair of shoes. They captioned it as “Life’s most beautiful role yet—coming soon.”
Check out the post here:
Soon enough, the comment section of their pregnancy announcement was flooded with tons of well-wishes and congratulatory messages from their friends, extended family members and colleagues.
Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Dimple Hayathi, Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped loved-up comments to wish the couple on their new beginnings.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, also extended warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents Varun and Lavanya.
Have a look at the comments here:
For the untold, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot back in November 2023. The couple chose a destination wedding in Tuscany, surrounded by lush highlands and a lavish ambience.
The presence of the Mega family at their happy celebrations had grabbed attention. Their wedding was a traditional one, and pictures from the same looked straight out of a fairy tale.
Check out their wedding photos here:
Congratulations, Varun and Lavanya, on the new beginnings!
ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay pays an ode to his political career with special mention in last film?