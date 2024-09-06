Parvathy Krishna defends Nivin Pauly against sexual assault allegations; shares video supporting actor’s alibi

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Recently, Parvathy Krishna, known for her role in Varshangalkku Shesham and as a TV anchor, took to her official Instagram to provide further evidence supporting Nivin Pauly’s alibi. In a video she posted, she stood up for her colleague by sharing footage of herself in the film's costume while on set.

In the video, it was shown that the said visuals were taken on December 14, 2023, the same date it was alleged that the actor had committed sexual assault. Sharing the video with the caption, “The truth is always simple,” the actor-host added how she was on location with Nivin during the day of the alleged assault.

Earlier, actor and Varshangalkku Shesham director Vineeth Sreenivasan also came forward in support of Nivin Pauly and provided a statement on the actor being on sets on December 14 and 15. In the same interview with the news channel Reporter, the director also confirmed they were together in Kochi’s ABAD Nucleus Mall until 3:00 AM on December 15.

The filmmaker also added how Nivin further went ahead with the shoot of his upcoming web series, Pharma which was also happening in Kerala, that could be confirmed by other people as well.

For those unaware, a young woman had come forward recently alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the actor in Dubai. According to reports, the woman said that she was offered a role in a movie by the actor and was asked to meet him at a hotel in Dubai where she was supposedly assaulted.

However, just a few hours after the allegations were made, the actor issued a public statement on the same and stated it was a false report and was completely baseless. The actor also added how he will deal with the same legally and further conducted a press meet as well.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

