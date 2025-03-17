Orumbettavan OTT Release: When and where to watch Indrans, Johny Antony’s thriller online

Malayalam drama Orumbettavan was released theatrically in January 2025 and received a lukewarm response from the audience, although grabbing specific attention for its gripping storyline. And now, the movie is all set for its OTT release next.

When and where to watch Orumbettavan

Orumbettavan is ready for its digital debut. The Malayalam thriller drama is now available to be watched on the OTT streaming giant Manorama Max.

Sharing a poster of the movie on their IG account, the OTT platform wrote: “Watch the film 'Orumbettavan', directed by Sujeesh Dakshinakashi and Harinarayanan KM, starring Indrans and Jaffer Idukki in the lead roles, now on Manorama Max.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Orumbettavan

The word Orumbettavan translates to being self-made or self-reliant. Synonymously, the movie follows the lives of two men, who have spent the maximum time of their life in embodying the sense of unending resilience, only to be brutally found trapped in the harsh realities of the world.

Pappan, a scrap collector is one of the pivotal characters of the Malayalam drama, who is tasked with the burden of caring for his niece after a tragic event shakes the core of their family.

The life of this mundane scrap collector changes slightly when he meets his nemesis, the blacksmith with whom he has had a strained equation over the years.

Despite being opposite to one another, the movie navigates how these two individuals fare the same kind of life, repressed under societal hurdles and challenges.

Cast and crew of Orumbettavan

The main star cast of Orumbettavan consists of Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, Kashmeera Sugeesh, Sudheesh, Dayyana Hameed, I.M Vijayan, Sivadas Kannur and others.

It is directed and produced by Sugeesh Dhekshina Kashi. Unni Nambiar has composed the music for the film.