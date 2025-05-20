Bhavani Ward 1997 OTT release: When and where to watch Pooja Kendre's Telugu horror film online

Bhavani Ward 1997 is a Telugu horror thriller that hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. Directed by GD Narasimmha, the movie received mixed responses at the box office and failed to impress viewers, leading to its early removal from theaters. However, the film has now made its digital debut this week. So, if you haven’t watched it yet, here’s where you can stream it.

When and where to watch Bhavani Ward 1997

Bhavani Ward 1997 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 20, 2025. Those who have not watched the film can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. However, there's a catch, as the movie is available to rent on the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Bhavani Ward 1997

Bhavani Ward 1997 is a horror thriller that takes viewers on a dark and emotional journey. The story revolves around Ajay and Diya, a couple whose love story takes an unexpected and frightening turn. Their peaceful lives are thrown into chaos when Diya becomes possessed by a vengeful spirit. What follows is a chilling tale filled with suspense, paranormal encounters, and intense emotional struggles.

As Ajay tries to save Diya, they are pulled deeper into a world haunted by darkness. The film blends romance and horror, creating a gripping narrative that explores themes of love, fear, and redemption. With intense supernatural elements and a haunting atmosphere, Bhavani Ward 1997 offers a thrilling experience.

Cast and crew of Bhavani Ward 1997

Bhavani Ward 1997 features a talented cast including Gayathri Gupta, Ganesh Reddy, Pooja Kendre, Sai Satish, and Jabardasth Apparo. The film is written and directed by GD Narasimmha, who also serves as one of the producers alongside Chandrakanta Solanki under the banner of GDR Motion Picture. The music is composed by Nissi Justin, with cinematography handled by Aravind B. Bhavani Enagandula is the costume designer for the film.

