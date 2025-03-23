Perusu OTT release: Where to watch Vaibhav and Niharika NM starrer Tamil comedy drama online

The Tamil comedy drama Perusu released in theaters on March 14 and received a positive response from audiences. Directed by Ilango Ram, the film was praised for its comic elements. If you missed it in theaters, there’s good news—it will soon be available for streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Perusu

Perusu will start streaming on Netflix soon. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on X, "This family puts the 'fun' in 'funeral'. Perusu is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Perusu

The story of Perusu revolves around Halasayam, a father of two grown sons, Sami (Sunil) and Durai (Vaibhav). One day, he suddenly passes away while watching TV. Before the family can grieve, they discover a shocking truth—he suffered from Angel’s Lust. They must now keep this secret from the villagers while preparing for his funeral.

As events unfold, the village’s perception of Halasayam begins to change. A young boy, who once held a grudge against him, sees his death as an opportunity for revenge. This adds more chaos to the family's situation. Despite its adult comedy theme, Perusu keeps humor situational rather than crude.

Cast and crew of Perusu

Perusu is directed by Ilango Ram, who also co-wrote the film with Balaji Jayaraman. It is based on Tentigo, a story by Ilango Ram himself. The film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Harman Baweja, and Hiranya Perera. Sathya Thilakam handles the cinematography, while Sooriya Kumaraguru takes charge of editing. The music is composed by Arun Raj.

The cast features Vaibhav as Duraikannu and Sunil Reddy as Saamikannu. Niharika NM plays Shanti, while Chandini Tamilarasan portrays Thulasi. Deepa Shankar appears as the brothers’ aunt, and Nakkalites Dhanam plays their mother. Redin Kingsley takes on the role of an auto driver, and Bala Saravanan plays Anil.