POLL: Sweetheart, Perusu and more; which new Tamil movie are you going to watch in theaters this week? VOTE

Several exciting Tamil movies are set to release in theaters this weekend on March 14. Sweetheart! and Perusu are among the most awaited films. But that’s not all as there are more movies to look forward to.

However, let's start with Sweetheart!, starring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh. Backed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, this romantic comedy follows Vasu, an animator whose life takes an unexpected turn when his partner, Manu, reveals her pregnancy. As he faces this new challenge, the film takes viewers through a humorous and heartfelt journey.

Another exciting release is Perusu, which hits screens on March 14. Starring Vaibhav Reddy and Niharika NM, this comedy-drama is produced by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. With a mix of fun and emotions, it promises an entertaining watch for fans of the genre.

For action lovers, Varunan, starring Radha Ravi, brings intense drama to the big screen. Directed by Jaayavelmurugan, this Tamil action film is expected to deliver gripping moments and high-stakes storytelling.

Meanwhile, crime thriller titled Robber is set in Chennai and explores the struggles of a man trying to survive in the city. Desperation pushes him into robbery, but a heist gone wrong results in a woman’s tragic death. The story then unfolds with gripping consequences.

On a different note, Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal explores love and ambition. It follows two individuals who prioritize money above everything. However, when hidden truths come to light, their relationship is tested. Disappointment leads to separation, but life takes them on a path of transformation in this heartfelt rom-com.

Which one of these new Tamil movies are you interested to watch in theaters this week? Cast your votes now.