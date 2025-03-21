Lucifer OTT Release: Where to watch the Mohanlal starrer online before its sequel L2 Empuraan hits big screens

Mohanlal-starrer movie L2: Empuraan is all set to release in theaters on March 27, 2025. As the movie is soon to release, here’s where you can watch the first installment, Lucifer on OTT.

Where to watch Lucifer

The movie Lucifer starring Mohanlal is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Official trailer and plot of Lucifer

The movie Lucifer is a political action thriller that focuses on the chaos that ensues in the state of Kerala after the death of Chief Minister P. K. Ramdas. Owing to socio-political turmoil, the successor to the political lineage is in question, with adverse forces attempting to secure financial funding through the drug trade.

However, challenging both these forces, a popular politician, Stephen Nedumpally, stands as an obstacle to everyone. Whether his foes manage to snuff out his prominence and what its aftermath will form the central focus of the story.

Cast and crew of Lucifer

The movie Lucifer features Mohanlal in the lead role, with an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Saniya Iyappan, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. Lucifer is marked as the first installment of a planned trilogy. The film’s music is composed by Deepak Dev, with cinematography and editing handled by Sujith Vaassudev and Samjith Mohammed, respectively.

The movie was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Upon release, the film was well received by both critics and audiences alike.

Now, the movie’s sequel, L2: Empuraan, is all set to hit the big screens soon and will focus on the aftermath of the events that took place at the end of the first installment. Moreover, the movie is also expected to explore the origins of the Khureshi Abr’aam nexus.