PHOTO: Chiyaan Vikram and Shiva Rajkumar bump into each other at the airport; here's what happened next

Chiyaan Vikram and Shiva Rajkumar were recently caught in a candid moment at an airport. The superstars were spotted engaged in deep conversation after bumping into each other, giving us an epic photograph of them together.

While the Kannada superstar kept his attire simple, sporting a blue outfit with a slick backpack, Chiyaan Vikram once again appeared in his stylish avatar, donning his signature charming attire.

Check out the candid picture of Chiyaan Vikram and Shiva Rajkumar here:

Both the superstars' candid appearances have even made fans rile up, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, “G. O. A. T meet G. O. A. T.” Another user even urged them to make a movie together, being versatile in their acting skills.

See what fans have to say about this candid appearance:

Chiyaan Vikram recently made headlines after lending his voice to Tovino Thomas' adventure movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (aka ARM). In the Tamil dub of the film, Vikram voiced the character of a cosmic creator who serves as the narrator.

Interestingly, in the Kannada version of the movie, Shiva Rajkumar voiced the same character, giving his own touch to the part. With both superstars making a special appearance together at the airport, it was certainly a treat for their fans.

Coming to the actors’ professional front, Jailer actor Shiva Rajkumar was last seen in the lead role for the film Karataka Damanaka, directed by Yograj Bhat. Other than Shiva Rajkumar, the film featured actors Prabhu Deva, Priya Anand, and Nishvika Naidu in lead roles.

Looking ahead, Shiva Rajkumar is set to star in Bhairathi Ranagal, a neo-noir film that serves as both a prequel and sequel to his 2017 movie Mufti. The upcoming film will also feature Rahul Bose, along with Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Madhu Guruswamy, and Vasishta N. Simha in important roles.

Moreover, the actor would also be playing a prominent part in Ram Charan’s next film with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively known as RC16.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram, who was last seen in Thangalaan, will soon take on the lead role in Veera Dheera Sooran, directed by SU Arun Kumar, known for the film Chithha.

