PHOTO: Keerthy Suresh exudes royalty in golden saree as she embraces festive spirit of Onam

Keerthy Suresh attended the SIIMA 2024 event last night along with several other celebrities. In the same ceremony, Keerthy bagged the Best Actress Award (Telugu) for her performance in Dasara, starring Nani. The actress looked ecstatic during the event after clinching the big award, and her royal look was also the highlight for her followers.

Keerthy Suresh looked stunning in the golden saree with beautiful weavings. To complete her look, she wore a choker necklace and earrings similar to her traditional style of dressing. She also took a low bun that she decorated with gajra. Her stylist has posted the photo she took last night.

Take a look at the photo below:

The viewers eagerly waited for Nani and Keerthy Suresh to bag awards at SIIMA 2024. While Keerthy competed for the Best Actress award for Dasara and she even won it, Nani won the Best Actor award. The film also received the Best Director Award at SIIMA 2024.

To put it simply, Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela revolves around the life of Nani portrayed as Dharani who falls in love with Vennela. But he steps back for his best friend and loses his love for friendship’s sake. But the plot changes and takes a dark turn when Dharani’s best friend gets murdered on the night of his marriage.

Filled with sadness and anger he marries Vennela before the villagers and vows that he will finish off the person who kills his best friend. The story goes on with several twists and turns.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the film titled Raghu Thatha. The film is available on OTT for viewers to stream.

On the other hand, the HIT series has got Nani on its side. He will feature in the third installment of the film HIT: The 3rd Case. Earlier, the film starred Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh in the lead roles. Nonetheless, the one starring Nani will see the light of the day in the theatres on May 1, 2025.

