Raghu Thatha OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Keerthy Suresh starrer political comedy

Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha has tugged a chord in the hearts of many for its real life references and closely knit storyline. The Independence Day-released political comedy has featured a stellar performance by the actress, under the debut filmmaker Suman Kumar’s direction. And now, the Tamil language film is all ready for a release on OTT, months after its successful run in the box office.

Well, the makers of Raghu Thatha have finalized the streaming platform of Zee5 for releasing the film on OTT. In an official Twitter (now X) post of Zee5 Tamil, the film is announced for going on air in OTT from September 13, 2024. It would be available for viewing in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

As reported by Times Now, Keerthy Suresh has also expressed her happiness over Raghu Thatha’s OTT release, since the film will now be available for viewing by the people who missed watching it in the theaters.

She has said, “Portraying Kayalvizhi, a character who stands firm for her beliefs, has been a special journey. I'm excited for audiences worldwide to witness this engaging story on ZEE5 and spark meaningful conversations."

For the unversed, the plot of Raghu Thatha revolves around the story of a girl named Kayalvizhi, who is known for her rebellious and upright spirit. She is made to choose between moral principles in life and the long adhering patriarchal norms to navigate her life further.

The film was bankrolled under Hombale Films, a banner that marked their Tamil debut with this film. It is directed by Suman Kumar, for whom Raghu Thatha has been renowned for his work in films like Guns & Gulaabs and Farzi in Hindi languages.

Coming to Keerthy Suresh’s role in the film, the diva’s simple choice of attire for her role has won hearts. The diva is frequently seen throughout the movie wearing classic old-world sarees, which suit best for the scope of the film.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a few films for the upcoming time, including Baby John, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

