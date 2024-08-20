SJ Suryah reveals his residence set in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 was made on a whopping budget of Rs 8 crores

SJ Suryah, who is actively promoting his next release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, revealed in an early interview the cost of his residence set in Indian 2. Talking to Galatta, the actor revealed that his home set cost a whopping Rs 8 crores.

The actor went on to reveal that, similar to the residence set made for his character, there are around 20 more sets in the entire film. The film also made immense use of other songs and action sequences.

Interestingly, it has always been known that director Shankar always uses an extended amount of the film’s budget for his movies. In the norm of his movies, the director has always tended to use a large amount to create awe-filled set pieces and visually enticing frames.

Talking about Indian 2, the movie starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, features the sequel story of the actor and director’s previous collaboration, Indian. The film depicts the return of Senapathy, the veteran freedom fighter who turned vigilante to eliminate corruption in India.

In his pursuit of a corruption-free land, Senapathy finds himself tackling new threats while constantly being chased by the police. However, the rest of the film focuses on how he takes his mission forward and what would happen if the public turned a blind eye to him.

In addition to Kamal Haasan, the movie also featured actors Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Manobala, Gulshan Grover, and many more in key roles.

Coming to SJ Suryah’s professional front, the actor is set to play the main antagonist in Nani’s next movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film focuses on the story of a police officer who is a menace to people in Sokupalem and downright evil in his ways. However, the plot takes an interesting turn when he comes face to face with Surya, a man with a split personality.

Every Saturday, he becomes a vigilante who wouldn’t stop at anything before finishing off his enemies, hunting them down to the very end and willing to go to any extent.

