PICS: Ram Charan and Upasana turn heads with stylish outfits at Paris Olympics 2024

All eyes are on Indian athletes at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Many international stars, including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, and Snoop Dogg were spotted at the event. Among many attendees, the mega family including Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela have also flown to Paris to witness the grand event.

While pictures of the mega family have gone viral on the Internet, we can’t miss dashing Ram Charan and Upasana’s sartorial choices that made the couple look like a pair made in heaven.

Ram Charan and Upasana look oh-so-lovely in photos from Paris Olympics 2024

The mega family is having a gala family time in Paris and this is evident through the heartwarming family pictures circulating on social media.

Superstar Chiranjeevi took to his official X page and shared two adorable pictures with his family. Sharing the pictures, the Mugguru Monagallu actor wrote, “Vibing with family at the #Olympics” Check out the pictures below!

The pictures are adorable and show the thick bond of the mega family. But, we cannot let it go without mentioning Ram Charan and his wife Upasana’s dreamy fashion statement. The power couple complimented each other and looked like a match made in heaven.

Advertisement

The star wife opted for a white simple yet elegant dress. Upasana layered her outfit with a broad black belt and completed her look with matching mules.

She completed her look by keeping her short and wavy hair open and went for a pair of black sunglasses. Talking about her makeup, Upasana opted for a soft glam look with loads of blush and a nude brown lip shade. How beautiful she looks right?

Ram Charan looked dashing as always in an all-black outfit with a red jacket. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. With looks like that, it is hard to tell that this superstar will turn 40 next year.

Coming back to the pictures, the mega family is seen posing in front of the Olympic rings. Chiranjeevi opted for a casual blue shirt with olive green pants. On the other hand, Surekha Konidela looked graceful in a mustard yellow saree. In yet another picture shared by the actor, the father-son duo posed with the Indian flag in hand.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi on the work front

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Bhola Shankar. The action flick was directed by Meher Ramesh. Bhola Shankar was the remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam and features actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in key roles.

He will next be seen in Vishwambhara, a socio-political fantasy flick directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie is slated to hit the big screens in 2025 and has already roped in actors Trisha Krishnan and Meenakshi Chaudhary to play prominent roles.

Additionally, Ram Charan is set to release his much-awaited political thriller Game Changer. Directed by Shankar and based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie is expected to feature the actor as an IAS officer.

The movie is set for Christmas release this year as announced by the film’s producer Dil Raju. Game Changer will feature actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and others apart from RC.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: VIDEO: PV Sindu in a heartfelt moment pampers Ram Charan's pet as they bump into each other at Olympics 2024