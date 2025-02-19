Pokkiri OTT release: Where you can watch Thalapathy Vijay, Asin starrer action drama online

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the biggest actors, not just in the Tamil industry, but all over the country at present. The actor’s 2007 film Pokkiri, helmed by Prabhu Deva, is arguably one of the best in Vijay’s filmography. Here’s where you can watch the film on OTT.

Where to watch Pokkiri

Pokkiri was initially released in January 2007 and went on to become one of the best films of the year. 18 years later, the film is now available for streaming via SunNXT.

Official trailer and plot of Pokkiri

Pokkiri, as mentioned earlier, is one of the most iconic films from the Leo actor’s filmography, alongside films like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Kaththi, and more. The movie revolves around Thamizh, who is a police officer who goes undercover as a rogue to bring down a criminal gang.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Pokkiri is actually a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri, helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The Telugu version, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, came out in 2006 and featured Ileana D’Cruz as the female lead. Similar to its remake, the Telugu version was a massive success as well.

Cast and crew of Pokkiri

The film features an ensemble cast including Asin, Vadivelu, Napoleon, Prakash Raj, Simran, Nassar, and many more in crucial roles, directed by Prabhu Deva. Renowned cinematographer Nirav Shah cranked the camera for the film, while Kola Bhaskar took care of the film’s editing. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film.

Advertisement

Coming to the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the spy action thriller film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film featured an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Yogi Babu, and many more. The movie hit the silver screens in September last year and garnered mixed to negative responses from fans and critics alike.

The actor will next be seen in the political action film Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth. The film is touted to be the Sarkar actor’s final film before he shifts his attention to politics and the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Jana Nayagan is set to feature Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan and Pradeep E. Ragav take care of the film’s camera work and editing respectively.