BUZZ: Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie Jana Nayagan to feature Shruti Haasan in a key role

Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last movie, Jana Nayagan, is currently undergoing shooting. Now, it is being reported that the movie might feature Shruti Haasan in a key role alongside the actor.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the H. Vinoth directorial is set to include the actress in a character role, bringing her in at the last moment. However, as of now, these are just rumors, and the makers have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

If the actress does, in fact, play a role in the movie, it would mark her second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay after their 2015 film Puli. Directed by Chimbu Devan, Puli was a fantasy venture set in a fictional kingdom ruled by demons.

The movie focuses on the conflict between humans and demons, with the central theme of justice playing a crucial role. Vijay played the lead role, while Shruti Haasan portrayed his wife. Additionally, the film featured actors like Hansika Motwani, Sridevi, Sudeepa, and many more in key roles.

Puli received mixed-to-negative reviews upon its release and underperformed at the box office.

Regarding Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie was a spy action drama in which Vijay played multiple roles, including those of a father and son.

Looking ahead, the superstar is set to appear in his alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. The film is touted to be an action drama with political elements embedded in its narrative.

Advertisement

The makers recently unveiled the film's first and second look on Republic Day this year, with the latter depicting Vijay in an iconic attire, wielding a whip, reminiscent of the late MGR. Apart from Vijay, the movie features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is next expected to appear in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.