Who is Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna? Meet Mahesh Babu’s nephew debuting with RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi

Telugu cinema is set to welcome a new lead actor from the prestigious Ghattamaneni family. Following in the footsteps of legendary actor Krishna, his grandson Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna is all set to make his debut with RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi. Let’s take a look at the upcoming actor.

Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna is the son of Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, the late actor Ramesh Babu. Ramesh had made his debut as a lead in Telugu cinema in 1987 after a brief stint as a child artist.

Making his debut with the film Samrat, Ramesh Babu went on to appear in 15 films as a lead actor, including titles like Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu, and more. However, after playing a supporting role in 1997’s Encounter, he retired from acting.

He later transitioned into production in 1999, beginning his behind-the-scenes journey as an executive producer on Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer Sooryavansham.

Moving forward, Ramesh Babu went on to produce and present four films featuring his younger brother Mahesh Babu in the lead: Arjun, Athidhi, Dookudu, and Aagadu. Though he stepped away from the limelight for a while, the actor-producer sadly passed away at the age of 56 on January 8, 2022, due to liver disease.

Now, years later, his son and Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna, is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema under the direction of Ajay Bhupathi. According to a report by The Economic Times, Jaya Krishna has been undergoing intensive acting training in the USA.

With multiple reports suggesting he reviewed various scripts, it appears he has chosen Ajay Bhupathi to helm his launch project.

For those unaware, Ajay Bhupathi is a Telugu-language filmmaker who made his directorial debut with the romantic thriller RX 100, starring Kartikeya and Payal Rajput. Following its success, he went on to direct Maha Samudram in 2021 and most recently helmed Mangalavaaram in 2023.

An erotic psychological thriller, Mangalavaaram features an ensemble cast including Payal Rajput, Nandita Swetha, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Divya Pillai, and others. The film is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

