Khaleja Re-Release: Angry fans pick fights with theater owners as Mahesh Babu’s film shows incomplete footage

Mahesh Babu’s 2010-released fantasy action comedy Khaleja joined the re-release bandwagon and made it back to the theaters on May 30. The Telugu film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starred Anushka Shetty as the female lead. Fans of the superstar, however, ended up disappointed as the screening for the re-released film did not go as expected.

Advertisement

Fans create chaos inside theaters over Khaleja’s missing footage in re-release

The initial screenings of Khaleja’s re-release ended up in disappointment and frustration for many audiences across theaters. Viewers took to X and shared videos that showed the film missing key scenes and other footage, as seen in the original version.

That's not all. In several videos that have gone viral on social media, audiences were seen creating chaos over this matter while the film was still being shown on screen. Moreover, some of them even got into a fight with the projectionist and the theater management.

Khaleja makers reaffirm new shows with full footage

Amid the ruckus that has been going viral on the internet, the makers of the film took immediate notice and within a few hours, posted a new update on social media.

They clarified that the missing scenes have now been added in the new version of the film, and the matter has been resolved. Sharing a post on X, they wrote, “EVERYTHING SORTED Enjoy Khaleja 4K to the fullest in theatres near you.”

Advertisement

More about Khaleja

While initially Khaleja made an underwhelming run at the box office, it was over time that people began to appreciate the nuanced storytelling of the film. It got re-evaluated and emerged as a cult favorite pick.

Coming to the other details of the film, the storyline of the Mahesh Babu starrer was written by Trivikram himself, and the movie was produced by Kanakaratna Movies. Mani Sharma had composed the music of the film.

Besides Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty, the actioner also starred Prakash Raj, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and more.

ALSO READ: Keneesha Francis says ‘this is love’ as she enjoys time with wildlife amid Ravi Mohan-Aarti’s divorce