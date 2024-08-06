Popular star kid: Meet Yash’s daughter, Ayra, who loves nature and is passionate about traveling

Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, are one of the most-adored couples in the showbiz industry. They are blessed with two children, Ayra and Atharv. Like most celebrity parents, Yash and Radhika do not wish to expose their children to unnecessary limelight. But, they often post pictures of their little ones reflecting their hobbies and passions. Well, in this article, we will learn a little more about their daughter, Ayra.

Who is Yash and Radhika Pandit’s daughter, Ayra?

Ayra Yash was born to her parents and actors, Yash and Radhika Pandit, on December 2, 2018. She also has a sibling, her brother Atharv Yash, born on October 31, 2019. While she is yet to be on social media, fans of Yash and Radhika continue to get glimpses of their little one through their social media accounts. This year, in December 2024, Ayra would turn all but six-years old.

Ayra Yash has enjoyed reading books and learning since early on

While not much is known about the current educational qualifications of Ayra Yash, from her parents’ social media posts, one can figure out that she is keen on reading and learning. From attempting to read children’s storybooks to knowing the alphabets by heart, the little one has already proven her genius.

Ayra is a protective big sister for her brother, Atharv

Agree or not, the special bond between siblings is irreplaceable, and the same is visible between Ayra and her brother, Atharv. While the two are only a year apart in age, they share a bond that is completely unmatched and unique. From dancing to the tunes of the same song to sharing every joyous moment of their lives together, Ayra and Atharv have already set sibling goals for the world to see.

Advertisement

Ayra is compassionate about nature and animals

Speaking about the likes and habits of Yash and Radhika’s daughter, the doting parents have imbibed in Ayra an ardent love for nature and animals. The little one is frequently seen extending a big heart for plants and animals. She takes a keen interest in gardening and looking after animals.

Ayra Yash’s love for traveling and exploring

Among other habits, Yash and Radhika have also inculcated a love for traveling and exploring in their daughter, Ayra. The little one often joins her parents and family to tour a number of places, from jungles to beaches, mountains and more. Her carefree nature and knack for exploring proves she is quite the traveler already.

Ayra has deep respect towards traditional celebrations and festivities

From quite an early age, the star daughter has been raised in a close-knit family that stays together and celebrates every milestone together. From festivals to rituals and other celebrations, Yash and Radhika have ensured that both their children take an equal part in the process, so as to learn everything.

Advertisement

But it seems their daughter, Ayra, simply follows her parents’ footsteps, enthusiastically participates in all such special days, and also has a keen eye out for every little detail of the same.

Well, it would be very interesting to note the kind of dynamic personality Yash and Radhika’s daughter, Ayra, would grow up with!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Did you know Samantha's father had refused to pay her loans and that changed her life?