THROWBACK: Did you know Samantha's father had refused to pay her loans and that changed her life?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been candid about various unheard anecdotes from her life time and again. For instance, during her appearance on the show Koffee With Karan Season 7, the Kushi star spilled beans on a crucial, life-altering moment when her father refused to pay her loans, leading her to a career in films.

During her interaction with the host and filmmaker Karan Johar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked if the world of films was always her chosen career from the beginning. In her response, the actress claimed that she didn't really have a choice.

Explaining how she ended up in such a competitive field, Samantha revealed that back home, things became hard for her when her father made it clear that he would not pay any of her loans. Since her family did not have enough to pay for her further education, she was left with no other choice but to join films.

Recalling that hard conversation with her father, Samantha said, “No, it wasn’t. I didn’t have a choice actually because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further, but I am really glad. When my father said, ‘No, I can’t pay your loans,’ that changed my life.”

Samantha has been one such actress who has often shared unfiltered comments about her life in public. For instance, she gave a mature and well-thought-out answer when asked about how she manages to sail through the various challenges in her life.

At the event for the teaser launch of her upcoming film, Citadel: Honey Bunny, a journalist asked Samantha how she manages to not give up in the face of various challenges in her life. She answered, “Ah, I do give up. I do give up. I can’t tell you that I don't, but that’s not where the story ends. I climb back up.”

On the work front, Samantha is next to be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

