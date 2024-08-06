Toxic star Yash enjoys a meal with wife Radhika Pandit after offering prayers at Sri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala, see photos

Yash, along with his wife Radhika Pandit, were spotted enjoying an authentic meal after offering prayers at the temple in Dharmasthala with Toxic producer Venkat Narayana.

Popular Kannada actor Yash and his wife, former actress Radhika Pandit, embarked on a spiritual journey. They visited the Sadashiva Rudra Temple in Ujire followed by the revered Sri Manjunatha Temple in Dharmasthala. The couple was accompanied by Venkat Narayana, who is the producer of his upcoming film Toxic. 

Check out the photos below:



