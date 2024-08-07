Mr Bachchan trailer OUT: Ravi Teja blends romance with action as honest Income Tax officer in Harish Shankar's directorial

Mr Bachchan starring Ravi Teja is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. The film is all set to release in theaters on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. Ahead of the film's release, makers dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film. Sharing the trailer, they wrote, "Bachchan Saab is here with tons of entertainment. #MrBachchan MASS MAHA TRAILER out now."

The trailer begins with a glimpse of the Income Tax Department office. Following that, Ravi Teja stylishly showcases his look while playing the guitar to the tune of the Bollywood song Mehbooba in the background. The clip then highlights the romantic chemistry between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, featuring moments of their budding relationship.

However, the narrative quickly shifts to a more serious tone, focusing on Ravi Teja's character, an income tax officer, who embarks on a mission to raid the lavish villa of the antagonist, played by Jagapathi Babu. The plot revolves around themes of corruption and the pursuit of justice, with Ravi Teja determined to seize illegal wealth accumulated through corrupt practices.

The film promises engaging character dynamics, with Ravi Teja's character facing personal challenges while battling against the corrupt forces represented by Jagapathi Babu.

Check out the trailer below:

Produced under People Media Factory’s banner, Mr. Bachchan features music by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography by Ayanka Bose. The film is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid, which was inspired by real-life events involving income tax raids.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is set to face significant competition in theaters on Independence Day. Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan will also release on the same day.

Additionally, other films such as Demonte Colony 2 and Ram Pothineni's Double Ismart are scheduled for release on August 15. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Stree 2 will be competing with Mr Bachchan in theaters.

