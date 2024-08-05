Throwback: When Prithviraj Sukumaran got nostalgic and reminisced about seeing his father alongside Mohanlal in a Mani Ratnam movie

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most prominent cinema superstars, and he is currently directing his third venture with Mohanlal called L2: Empuraan. He recently posted a nostalgic photo from the past, showing his father with the veteran star.

What makes it even more special is the fact that the actors are seen together in a movie directed by the one and only Mani Ratnam. Sharing the photo, Prithviraj also penned the caption, “Lalettan, Achan, Mani Ratnam sir, Ravi ettan (Ravi. K. Chandran), on the sets of Unaru (1984),” and thanked the cinematographer for the image.

The picture, which is a blast from the past, is from the sets of the Malayalam movie Unaroo, released back in 1984. The film’s set picture is credited to cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, who worked behind the lens back then, with Mohanlal performing in front of the camera.

Closely behind him, Prithviraj’s father Sukumaran is observing the making, with director Mani Ratnam handling everything behind the camera. The film, which is the only Malayalam movie directed by Ratnam to date, was also his second directorial venture.

For those unaware, the late actor Sukumaran was one of the most prominent actors in Malayalam cinema and still maintains his legacy through his movies.

The movie was a political drama that focused on the problems faced by daily-wage workers who encountered issues from the labor trade union parties of Kerala back in the day.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Prithviraj was last seen playing the lead role in the film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a comedy flick directed by Vipin Das. Furthermore, the actor is now currently directing the much-awaited sequel for Lucifer with Mohanlal as the lead.

Besides L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal will soon be seen in the much-awaited fantasy film Barroz, which also marks his debut as a director. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in the film Kannappa, playing a cameo role, and Vrushabha.

Additionally, Mani Ratnam is working on his film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, which is touted to be a gangster flick.

