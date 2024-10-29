Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini pens heartfelt note as she remembers late husband on third death anniversary

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021. Today marks his third death anniversary and people across the globe are remembering his legacy. Recently, Puneeth's wife Ashwini took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for her late husband.

Ashwini wrote on her X handle, "Appu lives in our memories and actions, every day of our lives and is the guiding spirit who is forever in our hearts." Soon after Puneeth's wife made the post, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions.

A social media user wrote, "Appu is always with you," while another commented, "We miss you Appu Boss." Moreover, a special pooja was organized by Puneeth Rajkumar's family members at Kanteerava Studios today.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, fans across the country are expressing their grief over the actor's untimely death. A netizen wrote, "Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar we celebrate not just an icon of Kannada cinema but a beloved soul who continues to inspire with his kindness, humility, and passion for his craft. Known as "Appu," Puneeth’s energy lit up the screen, capturing hearts with every role he played."

Another user penned an emotional note that read, "I’ll always remember you with that magical smile..."

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest after working out in the gym. Following his demise, the actor's eyes were donated to help those in need. The Kannada superstar is now survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters, Vanditha and Drithi.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your loved ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

