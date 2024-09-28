Raa Macha Macha promo OUT: Ram Charan looks handsome as he brightens up screens in Game Changer’s banger second single

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to hit the big screens for Christmas this year. Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the promo of Ram Charan’s introduction song called Raa Macha Macha.

The full song is set to hit the streaming platforms on September 30, 2024, and the short glimpse itself is surely a peek into the actor’s fiery dance moves. The banger track composed by Thaman features Nakash Aziz crooning it and lyrics being penned by Anantha Sriram.

Check out the promo of Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: