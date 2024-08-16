Raayan OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush starrer action crime movie online

Dhanush was recently seen playing the lead role in the action crime flick Raayan, directed by the actor himself. Now, the movie is all set to make its debut on OTT platform.

As per the official post, Amazon Prime Video is all set to stream the film from August 23, 2024. Along with the post, the makers also penned “Raayan has a PURPOSE to fulfill and JUSTICE to seek.”

Check out the post here:

The movie Raayan marks the second directorial venture of Dhanush after his film Pa Paandi. The action crime thriller features the tale of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai called Kathavaraayan.

Caught in the crossfire of a conflict between two feuding gangs that threatens his family, Raayan is determined to safeguard them, willing to go to great lengths for justice. The movie stars Dhanush as the title character with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

The film received mixed reviews from critics who loved the majority of its factors but criticized for the latter half and narration. However, the movie was a massive blockbuster in theaters and emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated film in the history of Tamil cinema.

Coming to Dhanush’s professional front, the actor was last seen in Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller. The period film set in the pre-Independence era of India, showcased him as a rebellious former army soldier trying to save his home village from oppressors.

The actor is currently filming for his movie Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film which has intrigued with its character glimpses has actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Furthermore, Dhanush is also set to play the lead role in musician Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic which is being helmed by Captain Miller's director as well.

Moreover, there are also speculations going around that Dhanush is likely to play a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

Furthermore, Dhanush will once again be seen as a director for the movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK.

