Bollywood Newswrap, September 28: Ranbir Kapoor to headline Dhoom 4; Alia Bhatt drops priceless PICS with husband and Raha on his birthday

Today, September 28, 2024, was the last Saturday of the month, and it was packed with major happenings in the film industry. If you missed out on any important news, you can refer to this newswrap. From Pinkvilla exclusively revealing about Ranbir Kapoor headlining Dhoom 4 to Alia Bhatt sharing priceless pictures with him and Raha on his birthday, here’re the top headlines of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 28, 2024:

1. Ranbir Kapoor set to lead in Dhoom 4 as the antagonist

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is set to join Aditya Chopra’s Dhoom franchise. The filmmaker is rebooting the franchise and has started pre-production on Dhoom 4. Ranbir Kapoor has been cast in the lead role and is expected to begin shooting for the movie at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

A source close to the development stated, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest in being a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

2. Alia Bhatt drops love-filled post on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 42 today, Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. In one picture, she was seen hugging a tree with her husband and their daughter Raha. There were more adorable photos of the father-daughter duo.

The Jigra actress’ caption read, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one (heart hands emoji) happy birthday baby (balloon and dizzy emojis).”

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send birthday wishes to Sunny Kaushal

Today also marked the birthday of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor Sunny Kaushal. On the special occasion, Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message for her brother-in-law. She said, “Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner (heart hands, folded hands, and pancake emojis). May this year give you even more peace, fulfilment, and joy.”

Vicky Kaushal also wished his brother, saying, “Happiest Birthday to the person I learn so much from... the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez (heart kiss emojis).”

4. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more celebs pay tribute to Maggie Smith

Many Bollywood stars paid tribute to Harry Potter fame Maggie Smith. Priyanka Chopra shared a video of the late actress, saying, “The end of an era. Rest in peace Dame Maggie Smith,” while Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Forever in Power.” Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and others also expressed their admiration for the iconic star.

5. Singham Again makers get PVRInox Pictures on board as all-India distributor

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have brought in PVRInox Pictures as the all-India distributor of Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. A source stated, “Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have been contemplating several modes of distribution and have finally roped in PVRInox Pictures as the All India Distributor.” The source added that this would help them secure 60 percent showcasing in the multiplexes all across the country.

