WATCH: Ram Charan makes a stylish entry at Hyderabad airport with wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara after Bangalore trip

Ram Charan has returned to Hyderabad with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela from their recent Bangalore trip. The adorable trio was spotted at the city airport this morning (September 21, 2024). The RRR actor looked dapper clad in a black sweatshirt and paired grey pants. RC completed his look by adding a black cap, matching sports shoes, and classy sunglasses. Check out the video below!

On the other hand, the start wife Upasana looks lovely as she opts for a cute polka dot blue dress. Mrs Ram Charan kept her look simple as she tied her hair in a low pony and went for black sunglasses. Talking about the little princess of the Konidela clan, Klin Kaara was perhaps sleeping in the tight embrace of her mommy dearest.

While Upasana had completely covered their daughter with a shawl, her adorable feet were visible. The video also shows Ram Charan turning back to see if his wife and daughter are alright as he was walking ahead of them. That's a very sweet gesture from the superstar. Amidst heavy security, the trio came out of the Hyderabad airport and headed home in their car.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his much-awaited film Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the political thriller will also feature brilliant actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles. The makers of Game Changer had dropped the film’s first single, Jaragandi back on Ram Charan’s birthday, on March 27 this year.

The track featuring the actor with Kiara took social media by storm with this foot-tapping number from Shankar's directorial. Moreover, the movie’s musical tracks and scores are composed by the talented S Thaman with the camera being handled by Tirru and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen in RC 16 (tentative title). The movie will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. Don't forget to tell us how excited are you to watch RC in these two highly anticipated films.

