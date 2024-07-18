Vishwak Sen starrer Mechanic Rocky locks release date, film to clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran at box office

Vishwak Sen, known for his recent role in the movie Gangs of Godavari, is gearing up for his next film titled Mechanic Rocky. The makers of the film has now unveiled the official release date, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. However, the movie will face stiff competition from Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, as both films are set to release on the same day.

Mechanic Rocky to release this Diwali

Vishwak Sen’s new film Mechanic Rocky is directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The film recently hit headlines with the announcement of its release date, along with a new poster. The poster indicates that the movie will have a worldwide release on October 31, coinciding with Diwali. The movie is produced by Ram Talluri and written and directed by Ram Teja Mullapudi. The poster features Vishwak Sen holding a wrench in one hand and a gun in the other, suggesting an action-packed theme. The production companies involved include SRT Entertainments and the music is by Sony Music.

The highly anticipated release of Mechanic Rocky promises a grand debut in theaters. Interestingly, there are no direct Telugu contenders to challenge Vishwak Sen's upcoming film. However, audiences are also looking forward to the Telugu dubbed version of Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, which is also scheduled to premiere on the same day.

Sharing the poster, Vishwak Sen wrote, "Hop on the ride with Rocky aka Rakesh from October 31st, 2024. This DIWALI, #MechanicRocky will light up the screens in the THEATRES worldwide!"

About Mechanic Rocky

Vishwak Sen stars alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary in Mechanic Rocky, directed by newcomer Raviteja Mullapadi. Produced by Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainment, the storyline of the film delves into the fraudulent practice of exploiting fake accidental and motor insurance claims, mirroring real-life scams.

Shraddha Srinath, known for her versatility, plays a pivotal role with shades of negativity in this movie. Meanwhile, the film will be distributed nationwide by Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP.

